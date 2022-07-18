Menu Content

Eating Out Prices Jump 6.7% in First Half

Written: 2022-07-17 11:50:25Updated: 2022-07-17 20:07:23

Photo : KBS News

The price of eating out sharply increased in the first half amid soaring prices.

According to the Korean Statistical Information Service on Sunday, the food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, increased six-point-seven percent on-year in the first six months of the year.

The price of samgyeopsal or sliced pork belly, popular and traditionally an inexpensive menu item, jumped seven-point-four percent, while beef and grilled spareribs at restaurants also rose eight-point-five percent and seven-point-nine percent, respectively.

The Korean-Chinese noodle jjajang-myeon and gimbap, or rice roll, went up by nine-point-one percent, respectively, in the first half.

Samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and naengmyeon (cold noodles) also rose four-point-four percent and seven-point-six percent, each.

Prices of all of the 39 food items at restaurants posted growth in the first half, with the price growth hitting a 24-year high at four-point-six percent.
