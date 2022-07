Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to safeguard the spirit of the Constitution together with the great people of the nation.Yoon made the pledge on Sunday as the nation commemorates the 74th Constitution Day.The president wrote in his Facebook post that the constitutional values of free democracy, human rights and rule of law are the source of national unity, and the process of realizing such values leads to the road for prosperity and development.Yoon said that he looked back on the spirit of the Constitution from the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, recalling his visit to the southwestern city a year ago.He said that people defended free democracy with their blood during the uprising, adding the universal value of free democracy is encapsulated in the values of the constitution.