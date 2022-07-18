Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Former National Security Advisor: N. Korea Didn't Request First Fishermen's Repatriation

Written: 2022-07-17 13:53:37Updated: 2022-07-18 07:11:19

Former National Security Advisor: N. Korea Didn't Request First Fishermen's Repatriation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong has rejected allegations that the Moon Jae-in government repatriated two North Korean fishermen in 2019 at the request of North Korea.

Chung clarified his position of the case on Sunday in a statement issued via Rep. Yoon Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party.

The former foreign minister said that North Korea did not request first the repatriation of the two fishermen, stressing that South Korea asked the North first if it would accept them because the South is supposed to do so in case of deportation.

The statement came a day after a local media outlet reported that the presidential office of the Moon government forcibly repatriated the two North Koreans in November 2019 at the request of Pyongyang.

Chung also dismissed the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the ruling party's allegations that the fishermen were South Korean nationals according to the South Korean constitution and refugees according to international law.

Chung said the Moon government decided that the fishermen had no sincerity in their intention to request asylum and they were neither defectors nor refugees, but just criminals who committed a heinous crime.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >