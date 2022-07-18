Lee Jae-myung Declares Bid for DP Chairmanship

Photo : KBS News

Rep. Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has declared his bid for the party's chairmanship.The former presidential candidate of the party made the announcement on Sunday in a press conference at the National Assembly.Lee said he would change everything about the party except the name until people say it is enough, and the beginning of the change would be to make the DP a winning party.Lee added that although many people discouraged him from running for the party chair and he was aware that the bid is a risky political choice, he decided not to turn away from the party's difficulties and to take responsibility by transforming the DP into a winning party.Lee then vowed to secure victory for the party in the next general elections set for 2024.He also pledged to reject factional fighting and pursue the politics of unity, saying that there will be no discrimination against anti-Lee members when selecting the party's candidates for elections.