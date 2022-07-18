Menu Content

S. Korea, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks in Tokyo

Written: 2022-07-18 08:20:55Updated: 2022-07-18 11:38:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The first foreign ministers' talks between South Korea and Japan since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol government will be held on Monday.

Foreign minister Park Jin will visit Japan on Monday afternoon for talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo.

It will be the first time the two have met for bilateral talks since Park took office. Previously, they held talks in May, when Hayashi visited Seoul to attend President Yoon's inauguration ceremony.

The Monday meeting is expected to focus on compensation for South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

In 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies found guilty of exploiting forced labor during World War Two to compensate surviving Korean victims.

The companies, however, refused to pay and the victims are in the middle of a legal process seeking to liquidate the firms' assets in Korea, with the top court's ruling expected this fall.

The Japanese government has protested against the rulings and threatened to retaliate against Korea in the event of liquidation.
