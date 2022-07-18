N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall Below 400

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell below 400 for the first time.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Sunday that around 310 new fever-related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Sunday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about 470 patients recovered during the same period.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update July 6, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to over four-point-77 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-98 percent of them have fully recovered.The KCNA said that the country is cementing its victory in the fight against the virus, along with active efforts to perfect and complete its national quarantine and risk management capabilities.