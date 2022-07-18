Presidential Office Hits Back Ex-Foreign Minister Chung over Repatriation of Fishermen

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has refuted the explanation given by former foreign minister Chung Eui-yong on Sunday about the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in defense of the previous Moon Jae-in government.Chung, who served as the chief of the presidential National Security Office at the time of the repatriation, said earlier on Sunday that the Moon government determined that the fishermen had no sincerity in their intention to defect to the South.He also said the Moon government decided to send them back because they were neither defectors nor refugees, but simply criminals who committed a heinous crime. Chung rejected allegations that the Moon government repatriated the fishermen at the request of North Korea.Hours after the statement, the presidential office of the Yoon government said that the opposition party and officials who served in the previous administration should faithfully cooperate with the investigation without engaging in a political offensive.Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, also criticized Chung for describing the fishermen as grotesque murderers without a proper investigation.Choi also rebutted Chung's claim that the fishermen had no intentions to defect, pointing out that they had written letters expressing their intent to defect.