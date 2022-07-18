Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Allow Homeowners to Switch to Fixed-Rate Mortgages

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to take steps to ease people's financial burden from rising interest rates.In a meeting on Sunday, the ruling bloc agreed to allow homeowners to switch their mortgage loans with floating interest rates to a fixed-rate mortgage if their home is worth less than 400 million won. The ruling camp agreed to implement the measure from September.PPP spokesperson Yang Kum-hee said the agreement was reached in light of a spike in the floating rates on mortgage loans, adding that the rates could rise to five to six percent if the current pace persists.The spokesperson said the party proposed to the government a fixed rate of around four percent.Yang said the party and the government also agreed on the need to resume a currency swap with the United States to slow down the sharp weakening of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar.As for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the ruling bloc agreed to secure four-thousand additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and treatment for some 940-thousand people by the first half of next year.