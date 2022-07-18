Daily COVID-19 Cases Double from a Week Ago, Largest Monday Tally in 12 Weeks

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below 30-thousand on Monday, but more than doubled from a week ago to hit a 12-week high for Monday tallies.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 26-thousand-299 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 319 from abroad.The daily tally dropped by some 14-thousand from a day ago, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend, but increased two-point-one times from a week ago and four-point-two times from two weeks ago. Monday figures surpassed 20-thousand for the first time since May 9. The figure also marks the largest Monday tally in 12 weeks.The country's cumulative caseload stands at around 18-million-788-thousand.The number of imported cases rose by 14 from a day ago and remained above 300 for the second straight day.The number of critically or seriously ill patients is up by ten from the previous day at 81, rising above 80 for the first time in a month.A total of one-thousand-429 hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and 15-point-two percent of the ICU beds are currently in use, up by one-point-four percentage points from a day ago.Sunday added eleven deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-753. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.