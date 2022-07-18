Ruling Camp and Gov't Agree on Need to Ease Tax Burdens Amid Slowdown Woes

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have agreed on the need to actively handle tax reform issues amid concerns of an economic slowdown resulting from high inflation.During a meeting on Monday, the PPP stressed the need to devise measures to stabilize people’s livelihoods, including easing the income tax burden on low- and middle-class households, normalizing tax systems involving real estate and providing tax deductions for meals purchased by office workers.The party also called on the government to mull lowering corporate taxes for firms, revamping taxation systems targeting businesses and easing inheritance deduction conditions for small firms.The party’s chief policymaker, Sung Il-jong, said the party and the government agreed that the nation’s taxation system is disassociated from global standards and thus lacks competitiveness.He said the government and the ruling camp shared the view that the tax system should be revamped to comply with principles of taxation that can boost economic vitality and stabilize people’s livelihoods.