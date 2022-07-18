Menu Content

Politics

Rival Camps Agree on Agenda for Key Extraordinary Session Events

Written: 2022-07-18 10:36:57Updated: 2022-07-18 14:45:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly speaker and floor leaders of the rival camps have agreed on a schedule for key extraordinary session events, including a parliamentary inquiry on government agencies.

The ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) acting chief and floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun held a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Monday.

They agreed to have the heads of parliamentary negotiation blocs address the assembly on Wednesday and Thursday before holding an interpellation session on government agencies for three days starting next Monday.

The rival camps also agreed to handle a resolution on the formation of a special committee on stabilizing people’s livelihoods during a plenary session on Wednesday.

The envisioned committee will comprise six lawmakers each from the PPP and DP, in addition to one lawmaker from a non-negotiating group.

The two parties also agreed to engage in active cooperation to complete the formation of the National Assembly by Thursday.
