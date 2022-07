Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety launched emergency operations after a heavy rainfall watch was issued for the Jeolla provinces and South Gyeongsang Province.The safety ministry began to execute the first stage of its emergency operations system from four a.m. on Monday in response to heavy downpours.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the Jeolla provinces, Jeju Island and Chungcheong provinces will see heavy rain on Monday. The weather agency projected that some of those regions will see more than 150 millimeters of rain, accompanied by strong winds and thunder.