Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Army Assigns US Troops to Combat Teams during Joint Training for First Time

Written: 2022-07-18 11:42:50Updated: 2022-07-18 14:47:57

Army Assigns US Troops to Combat Teams during Joint Training for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. conducted a joint military exercise in which the South Korean Army assigned U.S. troops to combat teams under its command for the first time.

According to the Army, the training exercise, which took place from last Friday through Monday, involved two brigades engaging in simulated combat against each other at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center(KCTC) in Inje County, Gangwon Province.

The drills involved four-thousand-300 South Korean troops from the 51st Brigade of the 12th Division and the 81st Brigade of the 28th Division, as well as 300 U.S. troops from the First Armored Brigade.

The allies mobilized some 100 combat vehicles, ranging from tanks, armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers to attack helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The lethal components on various U.S. weapons and other combat equipment were interchanged with South Korea's “multiple integrated laser engagement system” to enable scientific analyses of incoming training data.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >