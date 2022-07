Photo : YONHAP News

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to visit South Korea later this month for summit talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to Yoon's office on Monday, Seoul and Jakarta are fine-tuning details of the Indonesian leader's trip, as well as the summit agenda.Yoon and Widodo are expected to hold in-depth discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic security and the defense industry, among other areas of interest.The Indonesian president is also likely to seek Seoul's support as his country hosts this year's Group of 20(G20) summit in November.Widodo previously visited South Korea in November 2019 to participate in a special summit between South Korea and the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) held in the southeastern port city of Busan.