Yoon's Closest Confidants Clash over Alleged Favoritism in Pres. Office Hiring

Photo : YONHAP News

Two senior ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers considered to be President Yoon Suk Yeol's closest confidants clashed on Monday over allegations that influence and favoritism affected the hiring of a presidential office employee.On social media, Rep. Chang Je-won, Yoon's chief of staff when he was president-elect, criticized acting party chief and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong for making "crude" remarks about the hiring of an employee surnamed Woo.Last Friday, Kweon told reporters that he had pressured Chang to hire Woo, reported to be the son of Yoon's acquaintance, prior to the May 10 presidential inauguration.The floor leader also said that Woo was hired as a level-nine official, which is lower than the level-seven position Kweon had initially requested for him, and that he gets paid little more than the minimum wage.Denying that there was any pressure from Kweon, Chang said that as the chief of staff for the president-elect, he made personnel appointments based on recommendations coming through various channels.He refuted allegations of favoritism or pressure, saying the personnel affairs team at the time had hired people based on competence, experience and contributions during the election.In response to Chang's social media post, Kweon said he will humbly accept Chang's remarks and that he will listen to criticism from within the party with an open mind.Kweon and Chang have been at odds over the suspension of party chair Lee Jun-seok, whose party membership was suspended for six months over the allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case.