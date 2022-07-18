International Air Force's Aerobatic Flight Team Wins 2 Major Awards at Britain's Annual Air Show

The aerobatic flight team of the South Korean Air Force took home two major awards at the world's largest annual military air show recently held in Britain.



According to the Air Force on Monday, the Black Eagles were named the winner of the King Hussein Memorial Sword for the best overall demonstration at the three-day Royal International Air Tattoo, which ran through Sunday. The team also won the As the Crow Flies Trophy for the best display.



It was the second time in ten years that the Black Eagles, whose formal name is the 53rd Air Demonstration Group, participated in the show and won the same two awards.



Thirty-eight teams representing 34 countries took part in this year's event, attracting over 170-thousand spectators.



The team will remain in Britain this week for a scheduled flyby at the Farnborough International Air Show, which runs from Monday through Friday.