Travel Ban Extended for 6 Months for Iraq and 6 Other Countries, Select Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will extend a travel ban imposed on seven countries and some parts of the Philippines, Russia and Belarus for six months due to prolonged security risks.The foreign ministry said on Monday that it decided to extend the ban through January 31 of next year.As a result, South Koreans will not be allowed to travel to Iraq, Ukraine, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Libya, as well as to the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines.Travel to locations within 30 kilometers of the Ukrainian border shared with Russia and Belarus will also be subject to the extended travel ban, a range that encompasses parts of the Russian zones of Rostov, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk and the Belarusian zones of Brest and Gomel.The foreign ministry said there is a strong possibility that the designated regions will see political unrest and terrorism risks for an extended period of time.