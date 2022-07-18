Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon to Meet US Treasury Secretary on Tues.

Written: 2022-07-18 14:33:02Updated: 2022-07-18 15:50:32

Pres. Yoon to Meet US Treasury Secretary on Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will sit down for talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Seoul on Tuesday.

According to the presidential office on Monday, Yoon will meet Yellen at the top office in Yongsan with officials from the National Security Office in attendance.

The president and the U.S. secretary are likely to agree on the need to boost cooperation in addressing disruptions in global supply chains and ways to sanction Russia.

Of particular interest is whether the upcoming meeting will feature discussions on ways to slap independent sanctions on North Korea in order to cut off its financial lifeline.

In late June, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said the U.S. needs to constantly be looking for ways to cut off the North’s new sources of revenue as the North continuously adjusts its methods of acquiring funds. He made the remark when asked if Washington is seeking additional sanctions on the North, adding that the topic is something that Yellen will discuss with South Korean financial authorities when she visits Seoul.

The upcoming visit will be Yellen’s first to South Korea since she assumed office in January of last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >