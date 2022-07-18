Union of Media Workers Files Complaint Against PPP Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Union of Media Workers has filed a complaint with the police against ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, accusing the acting party chief of defamation.The union said on Monday that Kweon spread false information when he said on a TV program last Thursday that the union is in control of KBS and MBC.One day later, Kweon repeated the claim at a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, saying key union officials are at the helm of the two broadcasters.The union said Kweon is an influential figure whose remarks about the union were conveyed to the public via multiple media outlets, resulting in serious damage to the union’s social status and reputation.The union called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and penalize those responsible, flatly dismissing speculation that it illegally took over broadcasting operations by controlling KBS and MBC or engaged in activity involving biased or unfair reporting.