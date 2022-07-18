Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan to Discuss GSOMIA at Upcoming Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin plans to hold comprehensive talks with his Japanese counterpart on various issues, including an intelligence-sharing pact known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.Speaking to reporters at Gimpo Airport on Monday as he prepared to depart for Tokyo, minister Park said he will meet Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for bilateral talks to discuss pending concerns and issues of mutual interest.Park's mention of a comprehensive discussion related to GSOMIA is considered to be an expression of intent to resolve that issue in connection with Japan's export curbs on South Korea.In November 2019, Seoul notified Tokyo of its intent to terminate GSOMIA, one of the key pillars in trilateral security cooperation that includes the U.S., in response to the enactment of export restrictions by Tokyo.The curbs were a response to Korean court rulings on wartime forced labor compensation, inflaming a serious point of contention that resulted in Seoul's declaration of intent to sever the intelligence-sharing connection.Following Washington's request, the effectiveness of the termination notice was suspended in November of that year, but there remains disagreement as to whether GSOMIA has been restored to the capacity existing before Seoul's move.Minister Park said that a joint government-civilian consultation body is currently addressing the issue in South Korea, and he will brief Japan on the situation in an effort to find a desirable resolution.