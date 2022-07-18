Lee Jae-myung Visits Tomb of Fmr. Pres. Kim Dae-jung as He Kicks Off Campaign for DP Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Lee Jae-myung visited the Seoul National Cemetery on Monday as he began his campaign for the party’s chairmanship.Paying respects at the grave of former president Kim Dae-jung, Lee wrote in the visitors log his vow to make the DP strong and competent.Lee's aide said that his visit to Kim's resting place serves to underscore the type of leadership he will embody as he works to transform the DP into a party rooted in pragmatism that prioritizes livelihood issues. The official added Lee’s leadership will be similar to that of the former president when he overcame the Asian financial crisis of 1998.The visit is also considered an attempt by Lee to convey a message of unity while countering the perception that he is not a mainstream member of the party.Speaking to reporters, Lee said that President Kim proved his strength through the spirit of integration, calling him a great leader that he wants to emulate.On Sunday, the former presidential candidate declared his bid to take part in the election of a new party chair at next month's party convention.Meanwhile, Rep. Sul Hoon, who is also contending for the top spot, said on Monday that the dominant belief in the party is that Lee's chairmanship will bring division, which will inevitably affect the general election in 2024 and the presidential election in 2027.