Unification Ministry Releases Video Footage of 2019 Repatriation of 2 N. Korean Fishermen

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry on Monday released video recordings of the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019 amid an ongoing controversy over the former Moon Jae-in administration's decision to send them back to the North.The video, around four minutes in length, shows South Korean officials escorting the fishermen to the South Korean side of the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) at the inter-Korean village of Panmunjeom, and then leading them to the northern side of the line.One of the fishermen is seen collapsing in front of the MDL, and South Korean officials surround the man and pull him up to hand him over to the North.The ministry explained that photos of the incident released last week showed a South Korean official filming the repatriation, and that they were releasing the footage to the National Assembly and the press at the parliament’s request.The release of the video comes a week after the ministry, now led by former ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Kwon Young-se, effectively reversed its previous stance and admitted there was no legal basis for the repatriation. The release of the photos followed the next day, on Tuesday.At the time of the repatriation, the ministry had justified the Moon administration’s decision, stressing the allegation that the North Korean duo had confessed to killing 16 of their fellow crew members before crossing the border.In response to the video release, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)’s interim leader Woo Sang-ho criticized the ministry for playing a part in escalating inter-Korean conflict.