Science S. Korea Finishes 2nd at International Physics Olympiad

South Korea has finished second at this year’s International Physics Olympiad competition.



According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Monday, the five students from the Korean delegation, all of whom attend Seoul Science High School, brought home four gold medals and a silver. The eight-day competition was hosted online by Switzerland and ended Sunday.



With the performance, Team Korea tied for second with Romania. China took the top position with five golds. A total of 366 students from 76 countries took part in this year's competition.



South Korea had finished first nine times since making its entry into the annual physics competition in 1992.