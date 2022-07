Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has refused the candidacy application of former interim co-leader Park Ji-hyun, dashing her bid to become its new leader via the upcoming party convention.Park visited the National Assembly on Monday morning and sought to submit the paperwork needed to register as a preliminary candidate for the DP’s national convention. However, an official handling the matter turned her away, citing her lack of qualifications to do so.Last Friday, the 26-year-old politician declared her bid to run for the DP chair in the convention slated for August 28.The party charter prevents her from running for party chair because only those who have held party membership for at least six months are eligible to do so. Park joined the party on February 14.Earlier the party refused her request to grant an exception.