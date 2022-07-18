Yellen: More Potential Sanctions Available to Increase Pressure on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen reportedly said on Monday that there are more potential sanctions available to press North Korea harder toward abandoning its nuclear weapons program.Yellen made the remarks in an interview with Reuters on her military aircraft en route to South Korea for talks with top South Korean officials set for Tuesday.The secretary reportedly said additional sanctions could be imposed to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program, and such measures would probably be discussed during her meetings with senior South Korean officials.Yellen did not elaborate further on the possible sanctions, including what sanctions the U.S. could impose and when.The treasury secretary said any nuclear test by North Korea would be seen as very provocative.Yellen is scheduled to pay a visit to President Yoon Suk Yeol and meet with her South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong on Tuesday.