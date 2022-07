Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will reportedly meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.Minister Park confirmed the visit on Monday when he arrived at Haneda International Airport for his three-day trip to Japan.The minister is expected to pay a courtesy visit to Kishida at his official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday and convey President Yoon Suk Yeol's strong will to improve the Seoul-Tokyo ties.Japan's Kyodo News also reported on Tuesday that coordination is under way for Kishida's meeting with Park in the afternoon.Park will also visit with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday and deliver his condolences for the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot during a campaign speech earlier this month.