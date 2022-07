Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Tuesday.The presidential office said Yoon and Yellen will discuss various pending issues and ways to deal with the crisis in the global economy.The U.S. Treasury Department said the secretary will discuss ways to introduce a price-cap scheme to limit Russia's oil earnings and to build stronger supply chains with allies.Additional sanctions on North Korea may be discussed as well during the treasury secretary's trip, with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently saying that Washington has been seeking to impose fresh sanctions for the past 18 months as the North has adjusted to the existing sanctions.The issue of a possible currency swap between South Korea and the United States is reportedly unlikely to be discussed during Yellen's trip.