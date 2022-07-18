Daily COVID-19 Cases Soar to 73,582

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea nearly doubled from a week ago to surpass 70-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 73-thousand-582 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 351 from abroad.The country's cumulative caseload stands at around 18 million-861-thousand.The daily cases jumped by about 47-thousand from a day ago, nearly doubling from a week ago and quadrupling from two weeks ago. It is the most daily tally reported since some 76-thousand cases were registered on April 27.With the continued doubling from the previous weeks, the number of critical cases is also rising.The number of critically or seriously ill patients is up by ten from the previous day to 91, surpassing 90 for the first time in about a month.A total of one-thousand-428 hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and about 15 percent of the ICU beds are currently in use.Monday added 12 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-765. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.