Pres. Yoon Hints at Exercising Gov't Power to Handle Daewoo Shipyard Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has hinted at exercising governmental power to handle a strike led by unionized workers of a subcontractor of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Company at one of Daewoo's key docks.Yoon said on Tuesday that he believes the people and the government have waited long enough when asked by reporters on his way to work whether he is considering mobilizing governmental power to end the strike that entered its 48th day.The president said that when it comes to industrial activity, illegalities must not be neglected nor tolerated whether they involve labor or management.Concerns have emerged that Daewoo, a company in which significant public funds have been injected, will suffer trillions of won in losses due to suspended operations of a major dock in Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. Operations came to a halt after unionized workers commenced an occupation of the key dock, which has continued despite a court order to cease the strike.Yoon’s remarks came a day after he received a briefing on the matter from Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who headed an emergency meeting on the issue with ministers of related agencies that same day.Following the meeting, the government released a statement saying it will have to respond sternly in accordance with the law and principles if the illegal sit-in continues and labor and management fail to come up with a reasonable plan forward.