S. Korea, Japan Agree to Expand Flights on Gimpo-Haneda Route to 28 per Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan plan to operate flights between Seoul's Gimpo and Tokyo's Haneda airports every day from as early as next Monday.The transport ministry announced on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with Japan's transport ministry to expand the number of Gimpo-Haneda flights from the current eight times a week to 28 times a week.Flights on this route resumed on June 29 after they were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Currently, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways each operate Gimpo-Haneda flights twice a week.With the latest accord reached between Seoul and Tokyo, each of the four airlines will be able to operate flights once a day every day from Monday. Each airline will determine when to begin expanding flights depending on demand.The route, which was initiated in 2003, is considered symbolic of bilateral exchanges between South Korea and Japan. Before the pandemic, some two million passengers used the route each year.