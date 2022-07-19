Yoon Pledges to Prioritize Serious COVID-19 Cases amid Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said his administration will prioritize the management of serious COVID-19 cases in the wake of the virus' resurgence, with an emphasis on public autonomy and responsibility.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said his government's COVID-19 response is based on what he called a “scientific quarantine,” for which measures are formulated by experts.He then urged officials to thoroughly explain to the public the government's resurgence response plan announced last week and ensure that relevant agencies secure a sufficient number of beds and stock enough treatment.Under the announced plan, the government expanded eligibility for a fourth round of vaccinations to people in their 50s, while leaving it up to the general public to voluntarily maintain social distancing.According to health authorities, as of 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, there were 73-thousand-582 new cases in the previous 24-hour period. The daily surge has nearly doubled compared to the 37-thousand-347 cases recorded last Tuesday.