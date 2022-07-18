Men’s Nat’l Team to Face China Wed. in Pursuit of 4th Straight EAFF Championship Title

Photo : YONHAP News

The men's national football team is set to embark on a journey in search of victory in the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship for the fourth consecutive time.The team, headed by Paulo Bento, will face off against China for their first match starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Japan's Aichi Prefecture.South Korea will also play Hong Kong on Sunday before taking on host Japan on July 27.Since the biennial regional tournament launched in 2003, South Korea has won a total of five titles, three of which came in the last three editions.Meanwhile, the women's national team, led by head coach Colin Bell, is seeking to win the title for the first time in 17 years.South Korea and Japan are scheduled to face off for their first match at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.