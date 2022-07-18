Politics New Ambassador Arrives in China to Assume Post

South Korea's new ambassador to China has arrived in the country to officially take office.



According to an official of the embassy in Beijing, Chung Jae-ho arrived at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Tuesday morning and from there was set to travel to Beijing by car.



He will formally begin his duties after a ten-day quarantine at the embassy residence.



The former professor of political science and diplomacy at Seoul National University is a China expert who has studied Seoul-Beijing and Washington-Beijing relations.



In a book he published last October, Chung encouraged an end to “quiet diplomacy” and encouraged South Korea to boldly raise issues concerning its national interests, regardless of whether such a move means confronting the U.S. or China.



Calling for soul searching, he criticized Seoul's so-called "balanced diplomacy" of the past decade for focusing only on the issues of the moment.