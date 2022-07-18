Politics
New Ambassador Arrives in China to Assume Post
Written: 2022-07-19 15:29:29 / Updated: 2022-07-19 15:51:07
South Korea's new ambassador to China has arrived in the country to officially take office.
According to an official of the embassy in Beijing, Chung Jae-ho arrived at Tianjin Binhai International Airport on Tuesday morning and from there was set to travel to Beijing by car.
He will formally begin his duties after a ten-day quarantine at the embassy residence.
The former professor of political science and diplomacy at Seoul National University is a China expert who has studied Seoul-Beijing and Washington-Beijing relations.
In a book he published last October, Chung encouraged an end to “quiet diplomacy” and encouraged South Korea to boldly raise issues concerning its national interests, regardless of whether such a move means confronting the U.S. or China.
Calling for soul searching, he criticized Seoul's so-called "balanced diplomacy" of the past decade for focusing only on the issues of the moment.
