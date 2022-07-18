Menu Content

Foreign Minister Park Meets With Japanese PM Kishida

Written: 2022-07-19 16:03:07Updated: 2022-07-19 16:16:09

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean foreign minister Park Jin paid a courtesy visit to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, relaying President Yoon Suk Yeol's strong will to improve the strained Seoul-Tokyo relations.

The courtesy call followed his talks with the chairman of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, Fukushiro Nukaga, earlier in the day, during which the two agreed on the need to find a solution to the issue of compensation for South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule before the liquidation of Japanese firms' assets in South Korea begins.

South Korea's top court in 2018 ordered Japanese companies found guilty of wartime forced labor to compensate surviving Korean victims.

Park also visited Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and offered his condolences for the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot during a campaign speech earlier this month.
