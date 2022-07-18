Menu Content

Gov’t to Raise Compensation for Deaths After Vaccine, Even with Insufficient Causality

Written: 2022-07-19 16:42:42Updated: 2022-07-19 18:58:44

Gov’t to Raise Compensation for Deaths After Vaccine, Even with Insufficient Causality

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise the amount of compensation for deaths attributed to illnesses that may be related to the COVID-19 vaccine, even if the connection is not definitively proven due to a lack of medical evidence.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced on Tuesday that the compensation provided in such cases will be raised from a maximum of 50 million to 100 million won.

The limit on financial aid for related medical treatment will also rise from 30 million to 50 million won.

The latest revisions apply to incidents in which an illness could possibly be linked to a COVID-19 vaccine but a clear causal relation cannot be determined.

Reported side effects of vaccines by AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer and Moderna may include such symptoms as blood clots, systemic capillary leak syndrome, ringing in the ears, swelling of the face and facial paralysis.

As of July 12, 143 people in the country were eligible for medical support, while five deaths qualified for compensation.
