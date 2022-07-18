Park Conveys Yoon's Message of 'Trusted Partner' to Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin relayed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s desire for improved bilateral relations in a courtesy call to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday.The meeting at the prime minister’s residence lasted for about 20 minutes.Speaking to reporters at a Tokyo hotel after the meeting, Park relayed President Yoon's verbal message that he passed on to the Japanese leader.Yoon said that as he crossed paths with Kishida several times during the NATO summit in Spain, he became certain that the prime minister was a leader who could be trusted and with whom he could work to enhance favorable, cooperative relations.Park said Yoon also expected that the foreign minister's trip to Japan would accelerate the restoration of ties between the two countries and expressed his hope to work in close cooperation with Kishida.He also extended condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on behalf of the Seoul government and the Korean people.Park said that Kishida listened to Yoon's message with sincerity, with the prime minister saying that he had a good talk with President Yoon in Spain and hopes such dialogue can continue.Park said that he proposed the two leaders meet again at a convenient time but that no summit schedule has been set. He explained that summit talks will naturally take place when the two sides reach a consensus on the path forward for various pending issues.