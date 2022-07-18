Yoon Discusses Alliance and Other Issues with US Treasury Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized Seoul’s desire to expand the scope of its alliance with Washington in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen.During the meeting held at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday, Yoon noted the significance of Yellen’s visit, saying it came in the midst of an expansion of the bilateral alliance beyond military security to include economic security as declared by him and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in May.The visit by the U.S. treasury secretary, Yoon said, will add momentum to existing efforts to advance the global comprehensive strategic alliance between South Korea and the U.S.In response, Yellen said the U.S. expects the alliance will grow to cover the Korean economy, the U.S. economy, and the global economy, adding the U.S. attaches deep meaning to its close partnership with South Korea.With the main session of the talks held behind closed doors, the presidential office said sanctions on North Korea was not discussed during the meeting.