Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS has been officially appointed as an honorary ambassador for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.The hosting committee for the global event said on Tuesday that an appointment ceremony was held at the group’s management agency, Hybe, in Seoul earlier in the day.BTS plans to promote the South Korean bid through global concerts and participation in the competition presentations, as well as social media.Earlier, the presidential office said the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has also secured support from six Central and South American countries for its efforts to bring the World Expo to the southern port city.The top office added it will seek to secure support from more countries by sending special envoys to Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States(CIS) members to help make that happen.