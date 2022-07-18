Culture S. Korea to Showcase Works by Nine S. Korean Troupes During Edinburgh Festivals

Nine productions by South Korean troupes will be presented during Edinburgh's twin performing arts festivals slated for next month.



The Korean Cultural Center in the U.K. said Tuesday that it will host a Korean Showcase consisting of nine performances by seven groups

during the main Edinburgh International Festival and the alternative Festival Fringe, which bills itself as the world’s largest for performing arts.



During the festivals, slated to run from August 3 to August 29 in the Scottish capital, the Korean productions will be presented 100 times in all.



South Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin has also been invited to perform during the festival run.



The center also plans to open a pavilion to introduce Korean culture during the festival.