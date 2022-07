Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women’s national football team lost to Japan 2-1 in the opener of the East Asian Football Federation(EAFF) E-1 Championship on Tuesday.During the match held at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Japan, Ji So-yun scored the equalizer in the 59th minute, 26 minutes after Japan pulled ahead on a goal by Hinata Miyazawa, but Fuka Nagano sealed the victory for the hosts six minutes later.Team Korea had sought to win its first tournament title in 17 years but the loss to Japan appears to have made it an untenable goal.Led by head coach Colin Bell, the women’s team will next face China on Saturday and Chinese Taipei next Tuesday.Meanwhile, Korea’s men’s team, headed by Paulo Bento, will launch its campaign to defend its East Asian title in a duel with China in Aichi, Japan, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.