US Senate Committee Passes N. Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved a bill on Tuesday seeking to extend the efficacy of the North Korean Human Rights Act until 2027.The North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2022, introduced by Senators Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine, is aimed at reauthorizing the mandates of the North Korean Human Rights Act, such as humanitarian assistance, democracy programs and broadcasting.The bill also seeks continuous efforts by the U.S. Department of State to assist with North Korean refugees’ resettlement in the U.S. and South Korea and requires a report on humanitarian assistance to the North Korean people.The reauthorization act also includes a modification designed to impose sanctions on foreign officials responsible for forcibly repatriating North Koreans. The revision, however, targets countries such as China and Russia, providing exemptions for U.S. allies South Korea and Japan.The North Korean Human Rights Act is scheduled to expire in September of this year. Introduced in 2004, the law has been extended three previous times – in 2008, 2012 and 2018 – and is poised to be extended once more.