Seoul's Spy Chief Arrives in US amid Concerns about N. Korean Nuke Test

Photo : KBS News

The head of South Korea’s spy agency is visiting the United States amid growing speculation that North Korea’s seventh nuclear test is imminent.National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Kim Kyou-hyun arrived at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. on Tuesday, commencing his first visit to the U.S. since taking office in May.While the duration and the schedule of his unofficial visit has not been confirmed, Kim is expected to meet with officials from the U.S. intelligence agencies, the White House and the U.S. Department of State to discuss Korean Peninsula-related issues.Reportedly, there is a strong likelihood that he will meet with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.There is also great interest in whether Kim will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, in reciprocation of a courtesy call by U.S. Central Intelligence Agency(CIA) Director William Burns on then-President Moon Jae-in during his visit to South Korea in October of last year.