Senior S. Korean, British Defense Officials Discuss Cooperation

Top defense officials from South Korea and Britain discussed various ways to boost bilateral cooperation in technological development and the defense industry at a major international trade show under way in Britain.According to the defense ministry in Seoul on Wednesday, vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul sat down for talks with Britain’s minister for defense procurement, Jeremy Quin, at the Farnborough International Airshow on Tuesday.The two agreed to promptly yield substantial results through the exchange of information and joint research by the Agency for Defense Development and Britain’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.In particular, Shin requested that Britain take interest in South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzers, which Seoul hopes will be among the artillery the British Army plans to introduce.In response, Quin said he is well aware of the K-9's merit and proposed engaging in closer cooperation on various projects, including South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jets.After the meeting with Quin, Shin told reporters that they decided to seek ways to cooperate on projects in which their countries jointly develop weapons systems and take part in each other’s procurement projects.