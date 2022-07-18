Stronger Quarantine Measures to be Applied With Onset of Summer Vacation Season

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to implement strengthened quarantine measures for all transportation facilities with the onset of the summer vacation season.The transportation ministry announced on Wednesday that it will put such measures in place for 20 days starting Friday in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.Under the measures, all means of public transportation will undergo disinfection before and after operation and will be required to ventilate using air circulation systems or by opening windows both regularly and repeatedly.Disinfection procedures will also be carried out in the bathrooms of all transportation facilities, including rest stops and train stations, while hand sanitizer will be available throughout such facilities.According to a survey by the Korea Transport Institute, some 88-point-nine million people are expected to travel during the 20-day period, equivalent to roughly four-point-four million a day on average. About 91 percent of them are expected to travel in their cars.The survey also found that a quarter of the travelers plan to spend their vacation on the nation’s east coast while the largest number will leave for their destinations next Saturday.