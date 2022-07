Photo : YONHAP News

Land connecting Changgyeong Palace and the Jongmyo Shrine in Seoul by a forest will be opened to the public from Friday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday, the green area reconnects the palace and shrine, which were separated 90 years ago when Japan built a major road.The city of Seoul shifted the road, built in 1932, underground and redeveloped the surface above into a green space totaling around eight-thousand square meters.In creating the area, Seoul also restored a 503-meter-long stone wall and a gate that had existed between the palace and the shrine.The city also created a trail three meters wide that extends for 340 meters along the stone wall.