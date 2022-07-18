DP Floor Leader Slams Yoon for Privatization of Power, Disputed Appointments

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the main opposition party has delivered a sharp reprimand to President Yoon Suk Yeol for his low approval rating, citing the privatization of power, controversial personnel appointments and incompetent handling of economic and livelihood issues as factors leading to the recent sharp decline in the president's support.During a policy speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun said a third of the people who voted for Yoon have withdrawn their support, with some observers forecasting his approval to fall below 30 percent.Park said the public became aware of Yoon's arrogance and lack of will to communicate when he deflected criticism over some of his Cabinet appointments by saying that none of the Cabinet members from the former Moon Jae-in administration were any more commendable.The floor leader slammed the president for appointing close aides and acquaintances to major posts within his office and the government, warning that he will have to pay a price for the privatization of power.Referring to the influence-peddling scandal during the former Park Geun-hye administration that led to her impeachment, Park urged Yoon to pay attention to related allegations and concerns surrounding his wife, Kim Keon-hee.The floor leader also decried the push by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government to investigate the Moon administration's handling of security-related cases involving North Korea as political retaliation and an attempt to stoke anti-North Korean sentiment.Park urged the administration and the ruling camp to look after the economy and people's livelihoods as the nation faces challenges stemming from inflation, soaring energy prices and the high exchange rate.