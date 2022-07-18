Gov't Expresses Deep Regret over US Human Trafficking List Result

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed deep regret over South Korea’s Tier Two ranking in the U.S. State Department’s “Trafficking in Persons Report,” which is the first downgrade in 20 years for the country.The foreign ministry expressed its disappointment on Wednesday, adding that with the launch of the new government, South Korea will make more active efforts toward preventing and rooting out human trafficking.The ministry said the government will lay a foundation for improvement as a law preventing human trafficking and protecting victims comes into effect next year. It also vowed to revamp systems that identify and protect victims, while working to slap stricter penalties on human traffickers.South Korea was classified as a Tier Three country, the lowest on the scale, in the first edition of the report issued by the U.S. department in 2001 but was upgraded to Tier One the next year and maintained that classification until last year.The report pointed out the lack of visible outcomes by the government and leniency in the punishment against perpetrators among other factors that critically affected South Korea’s evaluation.