President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba at his office in Seoul.According to Yoon's spokesperson, Kang In-sun, on Wednesday, the leaders' meeting coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.Kang said the special bilateral relationship was highlighted when the Gabonese government helped repatriate South Korean nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, after sending a chartered plane to purchase South Korean-manufactured testing kits.