PPP Acting Chief Apologizes for Remarks on Pres. Office Hiring Controversy

Written: 2022-07-20 13:47:43Updated: 2022-07-20 15:06:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) acting chief and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong apologized for his recent remarks about the presidential office's controversial hiring of the son of an acquaintance of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On social media on Wednesday, Kweon apologized for sparking controversy by making careless remarks that prompted allegations of favoritism instead of offering a proper explanation for the hiring. The floor leader extended the apology specifically to young people.

The floor leader stressed, however, that the hiring process was conducted in accordance with precedent and legal procedures.

Earlier, Kweon told reporters that he had pressured PPP Rep. Chang Je-won, who was chief of staff to president-elect Yoon, to hire the employee, identified only by his surname, Woo.

He also said that Woo was hired as a level-nine official, which is lower than the level-seven position Kweon had initially requested for him, appearing to complain that the level-nine salary is little more than the minimum wage.
