Foreign Minister Believes Japan is Willing to Respond Sincerely on Wartime Issues

Foreign minister Park Jin said that he believes Japan is willing to respond sincerely to South Korea's efforts to resolve the issue of compensation for wartime forced labor.In a meeting with correspondents from the Korean press held at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday morning, Park said that during this visit, he gained the impression that Japan was willing to engage with Seoul on the issue.He said the trip confirmed the desire by both governments to improve bilateral relations, adding his belief that Japan would have confirmed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's strong will to do so.Park said the resumption of formal foreign ministers' talks after four years and seven months can be seen as a sincere response from Tokyo, and it signals the beginning of changes to come.The top diplomat said he informed Japan that a joint government-civilian consultation body formed to address the forced labor issue in South Korea was gathering opinions from victims and experts.Park expressed the hope to meet his Japanese counterpart again during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) slated for next month in Cambodia.