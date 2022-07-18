Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Minister Believes Japan is Willing to Respond Sincerely on Wartime Issues

Written: 2022-07-20 14:47:27Updated: 2022-07-20 15:51:13

Foreign Minister Believes Japan is Willing to Respond Sincerely on Wartime Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that he believes Japan is willing to respond sincerely to South Korea's efforts to resolve the issue of compensation for wartime forced labor.

In a meeting with correspondents from the Korean press held at a Tokyo hotel on Wednesday morning, Park said that during this visit, he gained the impression that Japan was willing to engage with Seoul on the issue.

He said the trip confirmed the desire by both governments to improve bilateral relations, adding his belief that Japan would have confirmed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's strong will to do so.

Park said the resumption of formal foreign ministers' talks after four years and seven months can be seen as a sincere response from Tokyo, and it signals the beginning of changes to come.

The top diplomat said he informed Japan that a joint government-civilian consultation body formed to address the forced labor issue in South Korea was gathering opinions from victims and experts.

Park expressed the hope to meet his Japanese counterpart again during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) slated for next month in Cambodia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >